Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,113,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. 9,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,903. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

