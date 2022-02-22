ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.09

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 227428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 846,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,586. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 292,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $355,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

