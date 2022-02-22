ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.78) to GBX 256 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CNVVY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

