ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.78) to GBX 256 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CNVVY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

