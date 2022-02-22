Cook Protocol Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

