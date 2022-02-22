Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 35,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.