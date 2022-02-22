Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.