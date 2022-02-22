Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $3,848,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

