Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.