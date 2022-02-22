Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 37.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 24.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Copart by 43.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 180,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

