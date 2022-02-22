Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

