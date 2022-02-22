Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
