Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.