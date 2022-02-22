Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

