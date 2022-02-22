Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $277.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.