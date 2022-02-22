Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $212,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

