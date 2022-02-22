CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.
Shares of CSGP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,932. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.86.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
