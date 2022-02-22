Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,722,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.