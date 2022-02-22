Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,907 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cerus worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $918.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

