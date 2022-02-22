Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of PROS worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PROS by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PROS by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $943,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.