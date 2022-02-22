Credit Suisse AG Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 207,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of TX opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

