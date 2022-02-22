Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

