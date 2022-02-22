Credit Suisse Group Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 280

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.25.

SHLAF stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $236.66 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

