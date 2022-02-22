Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRDO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,900. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

