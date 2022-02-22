Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

