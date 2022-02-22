Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.39.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.