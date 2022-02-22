Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

