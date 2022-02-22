Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.92. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1,194 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.