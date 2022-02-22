Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Toast comprises about 1.2% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 77,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.
In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).
