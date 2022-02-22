Critical Analysis: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EHang has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EHang and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -251.87% -60.98% -41.73% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EHang and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Senior.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 29.06 -$13.43 million ($0.72) -20.32 Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senior beats EHang on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

