Critical Comparison: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) and Its Peers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RVPH) is one of 927 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reviva Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reviva Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5556 19915 42301 820 2.56

Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.97%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.59% -35.41% Reviva Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,093.57% -124.48% -13.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -$3.78 million -1.57 Reviva Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $188.92 million 2.84

Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Reviva Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines. It focuses on RP5063 (Brilaroxazine) and RP1208 pipelines. The company was founded on December 11, 2020 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.