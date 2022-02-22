Critical Review: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) versus Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Fanhua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Fanhua.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Fanhua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.14 $68.10 million N/A N/A Fanhua $500.86 million 0.72 $41.11 million $0.82 8.15

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fanhua.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Fanhua 8.66% 15.62% 9.94%

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Fanhua on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

