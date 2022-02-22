Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.49. 476,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 434,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

