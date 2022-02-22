Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.52. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

