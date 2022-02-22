CubeSmart (CUBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

