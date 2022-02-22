Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $95,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

