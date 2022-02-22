Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,372 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

