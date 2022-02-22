Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

