Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 134.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pentair by 197.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 396,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

PNR stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

