Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.