Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,484 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OZK opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

