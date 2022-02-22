Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of Culp stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.