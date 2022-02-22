Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

