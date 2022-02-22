Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.
CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
