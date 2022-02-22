Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 2.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.38). 383,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 488,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £447.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

