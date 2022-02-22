Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,757.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.57 or 0.00318962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $54,757.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008363 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,640 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

