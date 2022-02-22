Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cyren has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70.

Get Cyren alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.