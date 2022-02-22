Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

