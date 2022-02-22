DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.76. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Encore Wire by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

