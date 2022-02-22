Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

