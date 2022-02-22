Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $694,000 Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,613.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

