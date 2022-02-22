Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,267 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

