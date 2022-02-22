Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.50% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

